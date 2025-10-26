[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League
Oct 26, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Crystal Palace logo

Arsenal
1-0
Crystal Palace

FT

Arsenal handed late Gabriel injury boost for Crystal Palace clash as pre-game video released

By , Senior Reporter
Video: Arsenal receive late injury boost for Crystal Palace contest
© News Images / Imago
Arsenal receive a late Gabriel Magalhaes injury boost ahead of their Premier League battle with London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have received a late injury boost ahead of their Premier League battle with London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners can establish a seven-point lead over ailing champions Liverpool in the top-flight table at the Emirates, having witnessed the Reds suffer their fourth successive league loss away to Brentford on Saturday night.

While Arne Slot's crop have now shipped a total of 14 goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, the Gunners have let in a mere three strikes and unsurprisingly boast the best defensive record in the division.

Arsenal are also yet to concede a goal in the Champions League and pummelled Atletico Madrid 4-0 in midweek, where Gabriel Magalhaes netted the game's first goal before setting up Viktor Gyokeres from a corner.

However, the Brazil international was then forced off the pitch with an unspecified injury midway through the second half, and Mikel Arteta admitted in his pre-game press conference that Gabriel was a doubt for the visit of Palace.

The former Lille man seemingly has a strong chance of making the matchday squad, though, as he was seen with his Arsenal teammates on their customary pre-match walk on Sunday morning.

Gabriel seen with Arsenal squad on pre-Crystal Palace walk


Gabriel looked to be in high spirits as he strode out alongside fellow defender Ben White and did not appear to be walking with any evident ailment, although he was holding White's arm as he made his way down the steps.

Nevertheless, Gabriel's presence suggests that the South American will at least be a part of the matchday squad for Sunday's visit of Palace, a significant boost to Arsenal's hopes of extending an exceptional defensive run.

Neither Fulham nor West Ham United managed a single shot on target against Arsenal, who could now become just the second team to go three straight Premier League games without facing one.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: What Gabriel alternatives are available to Mikel Arteta?

Arsenal's Piero Hincapie and Jurrien Timber pictured on September 16, 2025

Even if Gabriel is not declared fit for the match, Arsenal boss Arteta is not short of options who can step in for the 27-year-old, including new signing Piero Hincapie.

The Bayer Leverkusen loanee was an unused substitute against Atletico after recovering from a groin problem, and he would offer a like-for-like alternative on the left-hand side of the backline.

However, as Hincapie has only played a few minutes of football this season - in September's Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao - a start in the London derby is surely out of the question.

Instead, Arteta is likely to side with fellow summer recruit Cristhian Mosquera, who impressed in William Saliba's place earlier this season and is also capable of operating as a left-sided centre-back.

Alternatively, Riccardo Calafiori could shift to a central role, thus allowing Myles Lewis-Skelly to retain his place at left-back, but the Italian is expected to start out wide against the FA Cup holders.

ID:584411:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5176:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Cristhian Mosquera

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cristhian Mosquera Gabriel Magalhaes Piero Hincapie Riccardo Calafiori William Saliba Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!