Arsenal have received a late injury boost ahead of their Premier League battle with London rivals Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners can establish a seven-point lead over ailing champions Liverpool in the top-flight table at the Emirates, having witnessed the Reds suffer their fourth successive league loss away to Brentford on Saturday night.

While Arne Slot's crop have now shipped a total of 14 goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, the Gunners have let in a mere three strikes and unsurprisingly boast the best defensive record in the division.

Arsenal are also yet to concede a goal in the Champions League and pummelled Atletico Madrid 4-0 in midweek, where Gabriel Magalhaes netted the game's first goal before setting up Viktor Gyokeres from a corner.

However, the Brazil international was then forced off the pitch with an unspecified injury midway through the second half, and Mikel Arteta admitted in his pre-game press conference that Gabriel was a doubt for the visit of Palace.

The former Lille man seemingly has a strong chance of making the matchday squad, though, as he was seen with his Arsenal teammates on their customary pre-match walk on Sunday morning.

Gabriel looked to be in high spirits as he strode out alongside fellow defender Ben White and did not appear to be walking with any evident ailment, although he was holding White's arm as he made his way down the steps.

Nevertheless, Gabriel's presence suggests that the South American will at least be a part of the matchday squad for Sunday's visit of Palace, a significant boost to Arsenal's hopes of extending an exceptional defensive run.

Neither Fulham nor West Ham United managed a single shot on target against Arsenal, who could now become just the second team to go three straight Premier League games without facing one.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: What Gabriel alternatives are available to Mikel Arteta?

Even if Gabriel is not declared fit for the match, Arsenal boss Arteta is not short of options who can step in for the 27-year-old, including new signing Piero Hincapie.

The Bayer Leverkusen loanee was an unused substitute against Atletico after recovering from a groin problem, and he would offer a like-for-like alternative on the left-hand side of the backline.

However, as Hincapie has only played a few minutes of football this season - in September's Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao - a start in the London derby is surely out of the question.

Instead, Arteta is likely to side with fellow summer recruit Cristhian Mosquera, who impressed in William Saliba's place earlier this season and is also capable of operating as a left-sided centre-back.

Alternatively, Riccardo Calafiori could shift to a central role, thus allowing Myles Lewis-Skelly to retain his place at left-back, but the Italian is expected to start out wide against the FA Cup holders.

