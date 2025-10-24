Arsenal will look to maintain their impressive form when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, but they could be without Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal will be looking to extend their winning run to seven games in a row when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, but Mikel Arteta could be without a key defender.

Ahead of the London derby, Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt for the game, as the defender has not trained today.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners this season, starting in all eight games in the Premier League, scoring one and providing an assist.

Gabriel started in all the Champions League games as well, and it was during the 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid that he picked up an injury and was taken off in the 72nd minute.

In the press conference, Arteta told reporters: "Gabriel had to leave the pitch with an issue and he hasn't been able to train yet, so let's see how he evolves in the next 24 hours as to whether he's available or not for the weekend."

Who could replace Gabriel in the starting XI?

In the past few seasons, Gabriel forged a strong partnership at the heart of defence alongside William Saliba, and the pair have been superb this season.

In case Gabriel fails to recover in time, Arteta will be forced to make changes at the back, and the Gunners boss does not have a shortage of options.

Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are likely options for the Gunners to replace Gabriel, while Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White are all capable of playing in central defence.

Among them, Mosquera is the most likely candidate to replace the Brazilian defender, as he came on as a substitute in the midweek win over Atletico.

Arsenal missing several key players

Since their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, the Gunners have won five Premier League games in a row, conceding only five goals, including just once at home.

The north London side are up against a well-organised Palace side who have lost just once in the Premier League so far and are capable of causing an upset.

The Gunners are missing several key players, including Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard, who are all long-term absentees.