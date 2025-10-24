Arsenal injury news: Key defender emerges as doubt for Crystal Palace clash

By
Key Arsenal defender emerges as doubt for Crystal Palace clash
© Imago
Arsenal will look to maintain their impressive form when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, but they could be without Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal will be looking to extend their winning run to seven games in a row when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, but Mikel Arteta could be without a key defender. 

Ahead of the London derby, Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt for the game, as the defender has not trained today. 

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Gunners this season, starting in all eight games in the Premier League, scoring one and providing an assist. 

Gabriel started in all the Champions League games as well, and it was during the 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid that he picked up an injury and was taken off in the 72nd minute. 

In the press conference, Arteta told reporters: "Gabriel had to leave the pitch with an issue and he hasn't been able to train yet, so let's see how he evolves in the next 24 hours as to whether he's available or not for the weekend."

Who could replace Gabriel in the starting XI?

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring on October 21, 2025

In the past few seasons, Gabriel forged a strong partnership at the heart of defence alongside William Saliba, and the pair have been superb this season. 

In case Gabriel fails to recover in time, Arteta will be forced to make changes at the back, and the Gunners boss does not have a shortage of options. 

Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are likely options for the Gunners to replace Gabriel, while Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White are all capable of playing in central defence. 

Among them, Mosquera is the most likely candidate to replace the Brazilian defender, as he came on as a substitute in the midweek win over Atletico. 

Arsenal missing several key players 

Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal FC, grimaces with his arms behind his head as his team almost score on October 18, 2025

Since their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, the Gunners have won five Premier League games in a row, conceding only five goals, including just once at home. 

The north London side are up against a well-organised Palace side who have lost just once in the Premier League so far and are capable of causing an upset. 

The Gunners are missing several key players, including Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard, who are all long-term absentees. 

ID:584318:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4087:
Written by
Saikat Mandal

Click here for more stories about Cristhian Mosquera

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cristhian Mosquera Gabriel Magalhaes Mikel Arteta Piero Hincapie William Saliba Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!