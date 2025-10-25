Arsenal can equal a Premier League defensive record set by Manchester City when they welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates for Sunday's Premier League London derby.

Mikel Arteta's men will remain top of the table with just a point against their London rivals, having moved three clear at the summit thanks to their 1-0 success over Fulham last weekend.

Once again, Arsenal had set-piece excellence and unwavering defensive resilience to thank for their victory in West London, where Fulham did not manage a shot on target on their own turf.

The Cottagers suffered the same fate as West Ham United, who also failed to test David Raya once earlier this month, meaning that Arsenal have not faced a shot on target in successive Premier League matches.

The only previous time the Gunners managed that feat was in their 2003-04 Invincibles campaign, while only one other team has gone three Premier League games without conceding one shot on target.

Arsenal out to equal Man City Premier League record in Palace clash

Should Palace fail to muster an attempt on goal on Sunday, Arsenal will join Man City as just the second team to avoid facing a shot on target in three successive Premier League matches.

City were the first and only side so far to manage that remarkable defensive feat in the top division, doing so under Manuel Pellegrini from May to August 2014.

The Sky Blues closed out their triumphant 2013-14 season with successive wins over Aston Villa and West Ham United, who did not test Joe Hart once in either fixture.

Man City then did not face one shot on target in their opening 2014-15 match against Newcastle United, before their perfect streak was broken in a 3-1 home win over Liverpool later that month.

However, Arsenal's hopes of joining the Citizens in that exclusive crowd have suffered a blow with the injury to Gabriel Magalhaes, who is a doubt for the derby after coming off injured against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Why Arsenal should fear Jean-Philippe Mateta in Palace showdown

Gabriel and William Saliba have been critical to Arsenal's extraordinary defensive record this season, only letting in three goals across all competitions, all of which have come in the Premier League.

Palace, meanwhile, enter Sunday's clash on the back of a surprise 1-0 Conference League loss to AEK Larnaca, where Oliver Glasner's men were guilty of alarming profligacy throughout the evening.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was one of those who experienced an off night in front of goal, but the France international has developed an affinity for scoring in the capital, either at home or away.

Indeed, eight of Mateta's last nine goals in the Premier League have come in London, and the striker has also found the back of the net five times in his last eight capital derbies.

Arsenal's central pairing should expect a tough assignment against Palace's chief goalscoring threat, although Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera are all competent options in Gabriel's place.

