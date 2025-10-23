Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Pursuing a seventh straight win across all competitions, Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners opened up a three-point lead at the summit of the standings thanks to last weekend's 1-0 triumph at Fulham, where a Leandro Trossard corner goal made the difference.

Mikel Arteta's trusty set-pieces came to the fore again in midweek, but Arsenal also proved devastating from open play against Atletico Madrid as they pummelled Diego Simeone's men 4-0 in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Palace, who face AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Crystal Palace)

Arteta revealed in his pre-game press conference that Gabriel Magalhaes was brought off with a thigh injury against Atletico, and the Brazilian defender is a huge doubt for the London derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard provided an injury update in his pre-game programme notes before the thumping of Atletico, but the Arsenal captain is not expected back from his knee problem until after the next international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Likewise, Kai Havertz's knee injury is set to sideline him for a few more weeks, but there is hope that the German attacker will be available for next month's North London derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Sticking with the same theme, Noni Madueke - who hurt himself against Manchester City in September - is the third Arsenal knee victim who is targeting a return for the showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on November 23.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus's comeback from an ACL tear will take a little while longer, but the Brazilian is believed to be aiming for a training comeback in December before a possible playing return in the New Year.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

