Which Premier League team is the best after an international break?

After the extended September/October international break, the Premier League returns to the stadiums and screens of the nation this weekend, to the excitement of supporters worldwide.

Thomas Tuchel's England side may have romped to victory Rijeka and waltzed their way to success at Wembley, however, nothing beats watching your club team in the top flight.

England's greatest division returns with a bang, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur clashing in an early relegation six-pointer, whilst Liverpool host crisis-hit Manchester City at Anfield.

Here, Sports Mole breaks down the record of Premier League clubs after an international break since 2000, providing an insight into what could be on the horizon in the coming days.

Arsenal lead Man City, Liverpool in post-international break table

Premier League record after international breaks Results in matches played immediately after the break Premier League clubs ranked by record in matches after international breaks # Team P W D L Win% 1 Arsenal 81 43 20 18 53.1% 2 Manchester City 79 41 20 18 51.9% 3 Liverpool 80 40 22 18 50.0% 4 Chelsea 80 40 19 21 50.0% 5 Manchester United 81 39 22 20 48.1% 6 Tottenham Hotspur 80 36 20 24 45.0% 7 Aston Villa 80 32 23 25 40.0% 8 Newcastle United 79 30 22 27 38.0% 9 Fulham 74 28 20 26 37.8% 10 Everton 81 29 25 27 35.8% 11 Bournemouth 51 20 13 18 39.2% 12 Leeds United 54 20 14 20 37.0% 13 Brentford 41 15 12 14 36.6% 14 Nottingham Forest 63 20 18 25 31.7% 15 Crystal Palace 78 22 25 31 28.2% 16 Brighton 70 18 23 29 25.7% 17 Sunderland 64 17 18 29 26.6% 18 Hull City 40 12 11 17 30.0% 19 Ipswich Town 35 10 10 15 28.6% 20 Coventry City 48 11 15 22 22.9% P = matches played, W = wins, D = draws, L = losses.

Rather surprisingly, current Premier League champions Arsenal are the leaders of the post-international break table, with the North Londoners winning 43 of their 81 matches, boasting a win percentage of 53.1%.

Given their dominance of the English top flight over the past decade, Manchester City are close runners-up in terms of success following an international break, winning 41 games and possessing a win percentage of 51.9%.

It is the so-called Big Six that make up the rest of the first six spots in these rankings, with Liverpool (50%), Chelsea (50%), Manchester United (48.1%) and Tottenham Hotspur (45%) enjoying positive starts after the international pause.

Outside of the biggest clubs in England, recent Champions League competitors Aston Villa and Newcastle United pick up sixth and seven place with win percentages of 40% and 38% respectively.

Focusing on the other end of the table, there were no prizes for guessing that Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City would sit at the bottom of the list, with the Sky Blues winning just 22.9% of their contests following an international break.

How we worked out the post-international break table

© Iconsport / PA Images

The ranking takes into consideration all Premier League and Championship results immediately after an international break since 2000, meaning that certain sides have less chance to impress our model.

For example, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have all spent significant chunks of the 21st century outside of England's top two divisions, reducing their sample size in the table.

Of course, this has not impacted the results of the bigger clubs in England, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all competing in either the Premier League or Championship since 2000.