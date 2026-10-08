Which Premier League team is the best after an international break?

After the extended September/October international break, the Premier League returns to the stadiums and screens of the nation this weekend, to the excitement of supporters worldwide.
Thomas Tuchel's England side may have romped to victory Rijeka and waltzed their way to success at Wembley, however, nothing beats watching your club team in the top flight.
England's greatest division returns with a bang, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur clashing in an early relegation six-pointer, whilst Liverpool host crisis-hit Manchester City at Anfield.
Here, Sports Mole breaks down the record of Premier League clubs after an international break since 2000, providing an insight into what could be on the horizon in the coming days.
Arsenal lead Man City, Liverpool in post-international break table
Premier League record after international breaksResults in matches played immediately after the break
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Win%
|1
|Arsenal
|81
|43
|20
|18
|53.1%
|2
|Manchester City
|79
|41
|20
|18
|51.9%
|3
|Liverpool
|80
|40
|22
|18
|50.0%
|4
|Chelsea
|80
|40
|19
|21
|50.0%
|5
|Manchester United
|81
|39
|22
|20
|48.1%
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|80
|36
|20
|24
|45.0%
|7
|Aston Villa
|80
|32
|23
|25
|40.0%
|8
|Newcastle United
|79
|30
|22
|27
|38.0%
|9
|Fulham
|74
|28
|20
|26
|37.8%
|10
|Everton
|81
|29
|25
|27
|35.8%
|11
|Bournemouth
|51
|20
|13
|18
|39.2%
|12
|Leeds United
|54
|20
|14
|20
|37.0%
|13
|Brentford
|41
|15
|12
|14
|36.6%
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|63
|20
|18
|25
|31.7%
|15
|Crystal Palace
|78
|22
|25
|31
|28.2%
|16
|Brighton
|70
|18
|23
|29
|25.7%
|17
|Sunderland
|64
|17
|18
|29
|26.6%
|18
|Hull City
|40
|12
|11
|17
|30.0%
|19
|Ipswich Town
|35
|10
|10
|15
|28.6%
|20
|Coventry City
|48
|11
|15
|22
|22.9%
Rather surprisingly, current Premier League champions Arsenal are the leaders of the post-international break table, with the North Londoners winning 43 of their 81 matches, boasting a win percentage of 53.1%.
Given their dominance of the English top flight over the past decade, Manchester City are close runners-up in terms of success following an international break, winning 41 games and possessing a win percentage of 51.9%.
It is the so-called Big Six that make up the rest of the first six spots in these rankings, with Liverpool (50%), Chelsea (50%), Manchester United (48.1%) and Tottenham Hotspur (45%) enjoying positive starts after the international pause.
Outside of the biggest clubs in England, recent Champions League competitors Aston Villa and Newcastle United pick up sixth and seven place with win percentages of 40% and 38% respectively.
Focusing on the other end of the table, there were no prizes for guessing that Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City would sit at the bottom of the list, with the Sky Blues winning just 22.9% of their contests following an international break.
How we worked out the post-international break table
The ranking takes into consideration all Premier League and Championship results immediately after an international break since 2000, meaning that certain sides have less chance to impress our model.
For example, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have all spent significant chunks of the 21st century outside of England's top two divisions, reducing their sample size in the table.
Of course, this has not impacted the results of the bigger clubs in England, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all competing in either the Premier League or Championship since 2000.