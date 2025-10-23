Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow the Premier League London derby between Arsenal and Crystal Palace, including TV and streaming options.

The reigning FA Cup holders meet the record FA Cup winners in Sunday's Premier League London derby, as Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the north of the capital.

Mikel Arteta's men are aiming for a seventh straight victory across all competitions to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table, while Oliver Glasner's Eagles endeavour to snap a two-game winless sequence in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to follow the match.

What time does Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm on Sunday, October 26.

The Gunners - who thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday - will have had two days' extra rest by the time the derby rolls around, as the Eagles play AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday.

Where is Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace being played?

Arsenal are hosting Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners' 60,000-seater home which could soon be undergoing expansion.

Palace held Arteta's side to a 2-2 draw at the ground last season, and their last victory away to Arsenal in the top flight came in the 2018-19 season under Roy Hodgson.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, as Aston Villa vs. Manchester City has been selected for Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports Premier League is channel number 402 for Sky customers, 420 for BT/EE TV subscribers and 512 for those on Virgin Media.

Online streaming

Fans with Sky Sports can also catch the action on the Sky Sports and Sky Go apps, or alternatively, supporters can stream the game on NOW TV.

A NOW sports subscription costs £34.99 per month, but you can also purchase a day pass for £14.99.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will post highlights shortly after full time, as should the official Arsenal and Crystal Palace accounts, as well as the Sky Sports app.

Alternatively, BBC's football flagship programme Match of the Day will broadcast the best of all of Sunday's games - the show begins at 10.30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Crystal Palace?

For Arsenal, the coveted top spot in the Premier League table, which they will cling on to with just a point against the FA Cup and Community Shield holders at the Emirates.

The Gunners are three points better off than Man City with a slightly superior goal difference, and they could also equal a Premier League record held by the Citizens on Sunday.

Arsenal have not had to deal with a shot on target in either of their last two Premier League games - the only side to go three straight games in the competition without facing one were City themselves in 2014.

On the other hand, Palace - who have now lost their club-record 19-game unbeaten run - could drop into the bottom half of the Premier League table if results do not go their way this weekend.

The Eagles will also have little time to recuperate from their European clash with Larnaca, although a continental triumph would serve as an ideal warm-up for a trip to the league leaders.

