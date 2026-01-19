Team News: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jan 2026 20:00

Knowing that a draw will seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, Arsenal head to San Siro for Tuesday's tantalising last-16 fixture with Inter Milan.

The Gunners sit at the summit of the league-phase rankings with 18 points from a possible 18, while the Nerazzurri lie sixth with 12 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

INTER MILAN

Out: Hakan Calhanoglu (calf), Denzel Dumfries (ankle), Raffaele Di Gennaro (hand), Tomas Palacios (thigh)

Doubtful: Josep Martinez (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sommer; Acerbi, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle), Piero Hincapie (thigh), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Merino; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli