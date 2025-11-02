Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase showdown with Slavia Prague.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must find solutions to Martin Zubimendi's absence for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase contest away to Slavia Prague.

The Spanish midfielder suffered a knock in the weekend's 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League, but he is already suspended for the trip to the Czech capital due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Christian Norgaard is Zubimendi's most natural replacement in the number six position, and a first-ever Champions League start surely awaits the Denmark international on Tuesday evening.

Norgaard is primed to line up alongside Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice in an otherwise unchanged midfield, while Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard should be retained out wide due to Gabriel Martinelli's muscular injury.

However, Viktor Gyokeres tweaked a muscle at Turf Moor on Saturday, so Arteta can be expected to deploy Mikel Merino up front, unless Andre Harriman-Annous makes a surprise appearance.

The Gunners boss has the luxury of making some unenforced changes at the back, though, and all of Piero Hincapie, Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly should be considered for recalls in midweek.

Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Kai Havertz (knee) are not expected to return to action before the international break.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Merino, Trossard

