Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Olympiacos: Piero Hincapie, Kai Havertz latest

By , Senior Reporter
Any hope for Hincapie? Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Olympiacos
Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Olympiacos.

One for one in the 2025-26 Champions League, Arsenal play their first home game of the tournament on Wednesday evening, hosting Greek giants Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's super subs made the difference in an opening 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on matchweek one, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both came up with braces off the bench at the San Mames Stadium.

The Gunners also needed a late late show to take down Newcastle United in Sunday's Premier League thriller, where a 2-1 comeback triumph moved them to within just two points of leaders Liverpool.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of Olympiacos, who were held to a goalless draw by tournament debutants Pafos last time out in Europe.


Piero Hincapie

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 1 (vs. Olympiacos)

Summer signing Piero Hincapie has been nursing a groin injury for the past couple of weeks; Arteta has stressed that his concern is a minor one, but the tight turnaround means that he is highly unlikely to feature on Wednesday.


Noni Madueke

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Noni Madueke was just starting to make a name for himself on the right wing when he suffered a serious knee injury against Manchester City on September 21, and the winger now faces a two-month recovery period.


Kai Havertz

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Fellow knee victim Kai Havertz is facing a similar timeline in his recuperation from a similar issue, and the Germany international is believed to be targeting a return in late November.


Gabriel Jesus

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus has been gradually upping his training load following eight months out with an ACL injury, and there is a slim chance that the Brazilian will be back in action before the end of 2025.


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

Written by
Ben Knapton
