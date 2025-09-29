Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Arsenal and Olympiacos.

Arsenal will be looking to continue their perfect start to their Champions League campaign when the North London outfit welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday night.

The Gunners kicked off their latest European adventure with a solid 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao away in Spain. Olympiacos, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw with Cypriot side Pafos on matchday one.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase fixture.

What time does Arsenal vs. Olympiacos kick off?

The matchday two encounter will start at 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Arsenal vs. Olympiacos being played?

The Emirates Stadium will play host to this tasty matchday two Champions League fixture.

Arsenal are unbeaten at home this season, picking up two wins and one draw in the Premier League. The Gunners thrashed Leeds 5-0 in front of their home fans, before beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 a few weeks later. Their last game in North London ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Olympiacos have a great record at the Emirates, winning their last three visits to the ground - including a 1-0 victory in the Europa League back in 2021.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Olympiacos in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the fixture live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page, or on the Discovery+ platform.

TNT Sports will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Olympiacos?

Arsenal have made a tremendous start to the season, and they head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of four wins from their last five games.

Mikel Arteta's men have only suffered one defeat across all competitions, which came at the hands of Liverpool away at Anfield last August.

Arsenal will now be looking to make some serious progress in the Champions League as they look to establish themselves as a continental powerhouse. The Gunners made a solid start against Athletic Bilbao, though they will now be looking to make another statement when they host Olympiacos.

Speaking of the Greek outfit, Jose Luis Mendilibar's men are looking to defend their unbeaten start to the season. Olympiacos have won five of their seven competitive matches - including their last two domestic games.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

No Data Analysis info