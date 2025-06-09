Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - South America clash between Argentina and Colombia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

World champions Argentina seek a fifth consecutive home victory in the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign when they welcome Colombia for Tuesday night's matchday 16 contest at Estadio Mas Monumental.

While Lionel Scaloni 's men are already assured of their participation in the global showpiece, the out-of-form visitors, currently in sixth place, remain uncertain, especially with seventh-placed Venezuela breathing down their neck.

Match preview

Although Argentina have confirmed their place in next year's global finals, Scaloni's men continued their positive run by defeating a dismal Chile 1-0 last week.

That success marked the Albiceleste's fourth consecutive win and their 11th overall in 15 matches, leaving the world champions 10 points clear with three games remaining.

This advantage means that La Seleccion cannot be overtaken at the top of the standings, but they are aiming to secure their 12th victory in CONMEBOL qualifying to extend their ongoing winning streak in the series.

In addition to their overall winning run, Scaloni's men have achieved four consecutive victories in front of their supporters since losing to Uruguay 2-0 in November 2023, resulting in four wins across 2024 and 2025.

Further impressive is Argentina's free-scoring and defensively solid performances in these victories, highlighted by scoring three or more goals in three of the four matches — beating Chile (3-0), Bolivia (6-0) and Brazil (4-1).

In their first home match since thrashing their fierce rivals, Scaloni's team now seek to continue Colombia's dismal run.

Nestor Lorenzo's team began the series unbeaten in eight matches, although they drew 50% of those encounters, but performances and results have dramatically declined since last September's 2-1 success over Argentina.

Since defeating Scaloni's men in the reverse fixture, Los Cafeteros have won just one qualifier in seven attempts, suffering four defeats during this period and entering the forthcoming match without a victory in their last five fixtures.

Of those results, three have been defeats against Uruguay, Ecuador and Brazil — teams they are contending with for a coveted top six place.

With Colombia on 21 points after 15 matches, they occupy the final qualifying spot for a place in next year's finals; however, with Venezuela winning two matches in a row, they remain close behind in seventh, just three points adrift of Colombia, meaning Lorenzo's team are looking nervously over their shoulders as they approach the final three matches.

Although a loss to Argentina may not be disastrous in the short term, the three-point gap could see La Tricolour heading into the final two games either level on points with Venezuela, who travel to Uruguay, or with the gap further narrowed ahead of the tense conclusion.

Argentina World Cup Qualifying - South America form:

Argentina form (all competitions):

Colombia World Cup Qualifying - South America form:

Colombia form (all competitions):

Team News

Following his goal in the victory against Chile, Julian Alvarez has now scored four times for the Albiceleste during the series, and the forward aims to remain decisive for the world champions.

After coming off the bench for Nico Paz, Lionel Messi could be reinstated in the starting lineup on Tuesday, as the attacker strives to add to his six goals in qualifying.

While Jhon Duran’s involvement is uncertain after the forward’s half-time withdrawal, Colombia welcome back Luis Diaz from suspension, and the series' joint-top goalscorer could surpass Messi if he adds to his six strikes.

James Rodriguez leads in clear-cut chances created and assists, with nine and five respectively, and the attacking midfielder could be influential on Tuesday.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Balerdi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Palacios; Simeone, Messi, Almada; Alvarez

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Mier; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Borja; Lerma, Castano; Arias, Rodriguez, Hernandez; Suarez

We say: Argentina 2-1 Colombia

Argentina return to play in front of their supporters for the first time since thrashing rivals Brazil in March, and the world champions are expected to inflict Colombia's fourth away defeat in a row to record their fifth consecutive home success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Argentina win with a probability of 60.43%. A draw has a probability of 23.5% and a win for Colombia has a probability of 16.04%. The most likely scoreline for an Argentina win is 1-0 with a probability of 14.62%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (12.51%) and 2-1 (9.37%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.94%), while for a Colombia win it is 0-1 (6.4%).

