Al-Hilal are reportedly eyeing up a move for RB Leipzig and Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, who was also on Arsenal's radar earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old is known to be admired by Arsenal, who have supposedly ended their pursuit of the player as they look at other targets.

Sesko enjoyed a modest attacking return in the Bundesliga during 2024-25, netting 13 goals and providing six assists across 33 appearances.

The Slovenia international tailed off at the conclusion of the campaign, scoring just once during his last four top-flight appearances.

Since making the move from RB Salzburg during the summer of 2023, Sesko has scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig.

Al-Hilal to move for Sesko?

According to The Sun, a surprise name has entered the race for the signature of RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The report claims that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are keen on taking the Slovenian out of the European ecosystem before the new season.

It is understood that the Middle Eastern club have moved their attentions to Sesko after failing to land the services of Victor Osimhen.

It is believed that Al-Hilal are set to launch a 'charm offensive' on the 22-year-old in order to lure him away from the Bundesliga.

Facing the possibility of losing one of their top players, RB Leipzig are said to be demanding at least £77m for the striker this summer.

Saudi targeting younger profiles

Teams in the Saudi Pro League are starting to take a different approach to player recruitment as they continue to build up the standard in the division.

At 22 years of age, Sesko still has his best years ahead of him, and a good chunk of those could be spent with Al-Hilal in the near future.

Al-Nassr's capture of Premier League prodigy Jhon Duran last season was another example of the Saudi strategy changing and evolving.