Preview: Halmstad vs AIK - prediction, team news, lineups

Title-chasing AIK Fotboll will be aiming to keep pace with the leaders when they visit struggling Halmstads BK at Orjans Vall on Sunday in round 14 of the 2024-25 Allsvenskan season.

The visitors currently sit third on the table with 29 points from 14 matches, while the hosts are 14th on 13 points, just one place and one point above the drop zone.

Match preview

AIK resumed action after the international break with a commanding 3-0 win over IFK Goteborg last weekend, sending out a clear message of intent following a patchy run of form before the pause.

Gnaget are now eyeing back-to-back wins as they look to chase down leaders Mjallby, with both clubs having suffered just one defeat all season – the joint-lowest in the division – but Mikkjal Thomassen’s side have drawn five times, one more than the current table-toppers.

AIK will be confident heading into this fixture, having collected more away points (15) than any other team in the league, and they also have a strong recent record against Halmstads.

The visitors have gone unbeaten in the last three meetings, including back-to-back victories and a 2-1 triumph in their most recent visit to Orjans Vall.

On the other hand, Halmstads will be desperate to avoid slipping further into the relegation mire and will be hoping their home ground offers some relief.

HBK have claimed three of their four league wins at Orjans Vall, and are one of just two teams – alongside Brommapojkarna – yet to draw at home this season.

Johan Lindholm’s side managed to end a run of three straight defeats with a narrow 1-0 win over Djurgarden before the break, but they failed to build on that momentum, falling to a 2-0 defeat against top-two side Hammarby upon return.

With another top-three side visiting in quick succession, things look bleak for the hosts, especially with 15th-placed Osters finding some rhythm and just a point behind, defeat here could see Halmstads end the week in the automatic relegation spots.

Team News

Halmstads remain without Andreas Boman, who continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Gustav Friberg is ruled out for the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Yannick Agnero has been a bright spark in an otherwise challenging campaign for HBK, and with five goals to his name, he is expected to lead the line once again on Sunday.

For AIK, Norwegian centre-back Martin Ellingsen remains sidelined with an Achilles injury and is not expected back until mid-July, Eskil Edh (back) is also unavailable for the same duration, while midfielder Dino Besirovic is suspended.

Jere Uronen (head), Alexander Fesshaie Beraki (thigh), and Victor Andersson (groin) are all recovering from knocks, while Andreas Redkin is out long-term with a serious knee injury and unlikely to return before the end of the year.

Johan Hove was on the scoresheet again last weekend, taking his league tally to a team-leading six goals, while Kevin Filling also got off the mark in that victory – boosting confidence in AIK’s attacking unit ahead of this trip.

Halmstads BK possible starting lineup:

Erlandsson; Chrupalla, Olsson, Gregor, Kurtulus, Granath; Mohammed, Allansson, Nilsson, Maenpaa; Agnero

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Benkovic, Papagianno, Isherwood; Geiger, Csongavi, Saletros, Celina; Hove, Filling, Ayari

We say: Halmstads BK 1-2 AIK Fotboll

No side has conceded more goals than Halmstads in the Allsvenskan this season (27), and this will be their undoing against the best away side in the current campaign, which is why we are predicting a win for AIK.

