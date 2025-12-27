Benin vs. Senegal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations clash

By Matt Law | 27 Dec 2025 20:03 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 20:05

Both Benin and Senegal will round off their respective Group D campaigns at the Africa Cup of Nations with a contest on Tuesday.

Senegal are top of the section on four points, while Benin are third on three points, and it is set to be a fascinating conclusion to the group.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Benin vs. Senegal kick off?

The AFCON contest will kick off at 7pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Benin vs. Senegal being played?

The match will take place at Tangier Grand Stadium in Tangier.

Both of Senegal's matches at the 2025 AFCON have taken place in the ground, with the Lions of Teranga recording a 3-0 win over Botswana before drawing 1-1 with DR Congo.

Benin, though, are yet to play in the stadium during the tournament.

How to watch Benin vs. Senegal in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch the action unfold live on 4seven.

Online streaming

Online streaming for the contest is available through Channel 4's app and on-demand service, All 4.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel after the final whistle. Meanwhile, Channel 4 and AFCON's social accounts should also provide highlights.

Benin vs. Senegal: What's at stake for both sides?

Group D is fascinating, with one point separating the top three.

Senegal are at the summit and would ensure that they make the next round with a win or a draw on Tuesday, but a defeat would also be enough to finish in the top two if DR Congo lose to Botswana.

Benin are currently top of the rankings when it comes to the third-placed teams, so they are also in a decent position when it comes to advancing to the knockout round.

Senegal and Benin have locked horns on 10 previous occasions, with the former winning seven times, including a 1-0 success when the pair last met in a friendly in March 2024.