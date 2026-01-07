AFCON 2025: Why did the FBI monitor Algeria's dramatic victory in the round of 16

By Axel Clody | 07 Jan 2026 08:37

US Federal Department visits Morocco and witnesses Algerian qualification in Rabat.

Algeria won — with plenty of drama — against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the AFCON round of 16 by 1-0 on Tuesday (6th). Adil Boulbina secured Algeria's qualification, with the Fennecs now facing Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

The match, packed with good chances at both ends — particularly from the second half of normal time onwards — was decided only in the dying moments of extra time, after a stunning goal from the youngster who had just come on.

But factors beyond the pitch were also in the spotlight. The FBI, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, attended the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, to observe the clash.

© Iconsport / SUSA

FBI monitors AFCON security with World Cup focus

The Americans' visit aimed to analyse the security policy adopted by authorities during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The focus in this case was to gather information primarily on the control of foreign fan entry and coordination between security agents in the country and foreign police officers operating on site. The information comes from the Moroccan newspaper Le360.

The publication reported that the FBI scheduled their stay in Moroccan territory from 4th to 6th January, therefore until Tuesday. The delegation also analysed Morocco's security systems during their match against Tanzania on Sunday (4th) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. The round of 16 clash ended 1-0 to the hosts.

On that occasion, the department paid closer attention to security team deployment methods, surveillance systems, drones, cameras and electronic communication and coordination methods, according to the outlet.

???? Une délégation du FBI est présente au stade Moulay El Hassan de Rabat pour observer les dispositifs de sécurité, avant le match Algérie–RDC. pic.twitter.com/MABjW0Alf9 — Le360 (@Le360fr) January 6, 2026

2026 World Cup preparations behind the visit

The reason for the visits is the 2026 World Cup, according to the newspaper. The United States are reportedly interested in seeing first-hand Morocco's work to ensure security at major sporting events. The country is one of the hosts of the World Cup scheduled for the middle of this year.

According to FIFA guidelines, there must be an "international security cooperation centre that includes representatives from the participating countries' category" at the event, as highlighted in the publication.

Furthermore, it could help strengthen ties between Moroccans and Americans. "It is a strategic direction" that should continue.

After the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the next edition (2030) is set to take place precisely in Morocco, Spain and Portugal.

This article was originally published on Trivela.