Dreaming of back-to-back promotions, AFC Wimbledon will welcome a resurgent Wycombe Wanderers to the Cherry Red Records Stadium for a League One showdown on Saturday.

The Dons will be hoping to continue their winning streak, while the Chairboys will be looking to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Match preview

Johnnie Jackson's Wimbledon have made a surprisingly strong start to the 2025-26 campaign after being promoted from League Two via the playoffs, and another victory could push them into the top six this weekend.

On Saturday, the Dons came from behind to beat potential playoff-rivals Doncaster Rovers 2-1 on the road, courtesy of second-half goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte.

Jackson's side have won five and lost four of their third-tier games to date - a mixed record overall - but their tally of 15 points has them ninth in the table, just one behind sixth-placed Barnsley and fifth-placed Huddersfield Town.

Additionally, while Wimbledon may have lost four matches on the bounce between late August and early September, they come into this clash in good form having won their last three against Doncaster, Crystal Palace Under-21s and Rotherham United.

The hosts will also draw confidence from their success at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in recent weeks, given that they have won three of their last four home games, and four of their six throughout the season so far.

Meanwhile, Wycombe have struggled this season after their playoff heartbreak in 2024-25, but fans will be feeling hopeful about life under their new manager.

Michael Duff took charge of their Chairboys last week after the sacking of Mike Dodds, and he has already guided the team to two wins, despite admitting that he is still learning the names of his players.

On Tuesday, the Blues followed up a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town in the league by beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the EFL Cup, marking the first time that they have kept back-to-back clean sheets this term.

However, some might argue that Wycombe were merely benefitting from the new manager bounce, and it remains to be seen whether they can maintain their form with another win this weekend, especially considering that the visitors have lost three and drawn one of their four away games in the third tier.

In any case, Duff's men currently sit 18th in the table - one point above the drop zone - and another triumph could see them climb up to 15th, leapfrogging Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City and Northampton in the process.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

Wimbledon have a relatively healthy squad to choose from this weekend, so expect to see Mathew Stevens start up top alongside Omar Bugiel once again, while the duo are supported from out wide by wing-backs Nathan Asiimwe and Steve Seddon.

In the centre of the park, Jake Reeves is set to captain the team alongside Alistair Smith and Myles Hippolyte, in front of a back three of Isaac Ogundere, Joe Lewis and Ryan Johnson.

As for Wycombe, they will be without midfielder Josh Scowen as he works his way back from a knee injury, while Jamie Mullins is a doubt.

With that in mind, Luke Leahy could be joined by Ewan Henderson and George Abbott behind an attacking trio of Fred Onyedinma, Cauley Woodrow and Sam Bell.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte, Seddon; Stevens, Bugiel

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Van Sas; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Abbott, Leahy, Henderson; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Bell

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Wimbledon come into this clash in improved form, and they will be bolstered by playing in front of their own crowd this weekend.

However, Wycombe have a 100% record so far under Duff, and they will pose a tough challenge for the hosts on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



