AFC Wimbledon square off against Port Vale on Saturday afternoon with the opportunity to move into the top two of the League One table.

Meanwhile, Port Vale make the trip to London as another of the form teams in the division, despite sitting down in 16th position.

Match preview

Since returning to the third tier of English football, AFC Wimbledon supporters have experienced mixed emotions with unbeaten runs being followed by a period of defeats.

However, despite a four-match losing streak between August 26 and September 6, the Dons have recorded five victories in succession.

Four of those wins have come in League One, three of which have been by 2-1 scorelines as Johnnie Jackson's side continue to showcase their resolve at both ends.

Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers were all edged out by the odd goal in three before the 2-0 triumph at Blackpool last time out.

AFC Wimbledon now sit just four points adrift of leaders Stevenage ahead of a four-game stretch of league fixtures against teams sitting in the bottom half of the standings.

Port Vale are currently performing like a team far higher in the table with their only defeat in six games behind a 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Darren Moore's position in the dugout was allegedly in doubt a number of weeks ago, but Port Vale have now recorded 10 points from a possible 12.

After wins over Exeter City, Mansfield Town and Barnsley, a goalless draw was posted at home to another in-form team in Northampton Town last weekend.

The Staffordshire outfit now possess the joint-fourth best defensive record in the division with 10 goals conceded in 11 matches, a consequence of shipping just the one strike in the last four outings.

Only three goals have been conceded in five away fixtures, emphasising the likelihood of a hard-fought encounter between these two clubs.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

L L W W W W

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Port Vale League One form:

L L W W W D

Port Vale form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

Team News

AFC Wimbledon are missing three players - Ryan Johnson, Myles Hippolyte and Omar Bugiel - due to the trio being selected for international duty.

Riley Harbottle could be recalled to the back three, Callum Maycock may feature in the engine room and Marcus Browne is in line to deputise in the front two with Matty Stevens having been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

In-form goalkeeper Joe Gauci is missing for Port Vale due to being selected by Australia, leaving Marko Marosi in line to feature between the sticks.

Jaheim Headley is missing after an injury last weekend, and it may lead to Ronan Curtis deputising at left wing-back with Moore being short of options due to further fitness issues.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Johnson; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte, Seddon; Orsi, Browne

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Humphreys, Debrah, Hall; Byers; Lawrence-Gabriel, Garrity, Shipley, Curtis; Cole, Brown

We say: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Port Vale

With both teams on a high, this should prove to be one of the most competitive matches of the EFL weekend. Port Vale's outstanding defensive record will not go unnoticed, but we are backing Wimbledon to battle their way to yet another victory by a one-goal margin.

