AC Milan transfer news: Rayo Vallecano defender Luiz Felipe linked with AC Milan move

By Daniel Haidar | 01 Jan 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 19:06

The European winter transfer window for 2026 is set to open, and clubs have the opportunity to make adjustments to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season. In this context, AC Milan have identified two priorities: attack and defence.

In the offensive sector, striker Niclas Füllkrug is on the verge of joining, and there is the possibility of further signings before the window closes, with Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee and even promising youngster Rayan from Vasco da Gama on the list of reported targets. The challenge has been finding suitable options for the defence.

In recent days, Brazilian-born Luiz Felipe, who holds Italian citizenship, has entered discussions at the club due to his attractive cost-effective option and could swap La Liga for Serie A, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Former Italy international Luiz Felipe ahead of rivals for Milan contract

Luiz Felipe, 28, has been at Rayo Vallecano since July 2025 and has a contract for just one season, meaning his deal expires in June 2026. He could leave the Spanish side on a free transfer after that period, but Milan would prefer a more immediate solution.

Coming through the youth ranks at Ituano in Brazil, the player has a market value estimated at €3m (£2.6m) and is still trying to find his best form in his current spell. He has made just nine appearances in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

He is seen as a viable option at the Italian giants to add squad depth, with the understanding that he would not arrive with guaranteed starter status. These factors would make the investment feasible for the club, according to the newspaper.

Furthermore, the defender has in his favour the fact that he maintains a good relationship with Igli Tare — who was sporting director at Lazio when he represented the Biancocelesti and is now an executive at the Rossoneri.

His six years of experience in Italian football is another attribute that puts the Italian-Brazilian ahead of Axel Disasi and Niklas Süle, other alternatives being considered at Milan, according to the report.

Luiz Felipe's career journey and international experience

Luiz Felipe moved from Ituano to Lazio in 2016 and was immediately loaned to Salernitana. He returned to Formello the following season and established himself in the team. He made 144 appearances and stood out to such an extent that he was called up to represent the Azzurri in 2022 by Roberto Mancini.

In the same year, he decided not to renew with Lazio and agreed a transfer to Real Betis. Afterwards, he also spent time at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia and Olympique de Marseille in France before arriving at Rayo.

The Italian-Brazilian has Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae as his main rival for the contract at Milan. The South Korean also knows Serie A well from his time at Napoli, but would require much more financial effort from the Rossoneri, particularly in terms of wages.

This article was originally published on Trivela.