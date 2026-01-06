Preview: AC Milan vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Jan 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 16:59

On a quest to reclaim the Scudetto, AC Milan will aim to extend their long Serie A unbeaten streak when they welcome Genoa to San Siro on Thursday.

Battling it out with reigning champions Napoli and city rivals Inter Milan for top spot in the standings, Milan last lost a league game back in August.

Match preview

Since suffering a shock loss to newly promoted Cremonese in their opening fixture, Milan have avoided defeat in 16 top-flight matches, posting 11 wins along the way.

Now closing in on their best Serie A unbeaten streak this century - which stands at 19 - the Rossoneri have proved particularly tough to beat under Max Allegri, with their only other loss coming in the Coppa Italia.

Keeping the pressure on their closest rivals, Allegri's men took maximum points from their first outing of 2026, following up a post-Christmas win over Hellas Verona by edging out Cagliari.

Rafael Leao's second-half strike ultimately decided a low-key contest in Milan's favour, and they briefly moved above Inter at the top of the table.

While the Nerazzurri have since reclaimed first place, a closely contested title fight looks like it could go down to the wire, so any mistakes could prove costly.

Having won three of their last four home games, keeping a clean sheet on each occasion, Milan must fancy their chance of beating relegation-threatened visitors on Thursday.

Although Genoa have actually drawn their last two away games against Milan, they have won just one of the last 15 league meetings overall.

Indeed, considering results against both Milanese clubs, the Grifone have lost on 14 of their last 18 visits to San Siro.

Current form also suggests they may need a minor miracle to prevail this week, after claiming just one point from four games since mid-December.

Last time out, Daniele De Rossi's side kicked off 2026 on the back of a three-match losing streak, and they were unable to beat fellow strugglers Pisa.

Lorenzo Colombo's early goal was cancelled out before the break, and Genoa had to settle for just one point - not enough to escape the drop zone.

With De Rossi's 'new boss bounce' now clearly over, much hard work lies ahead - starting with a tough trip to Italy's second city.

AC Milan Serie A form:

W W W D W W

AC Milan form (all competitions):

L W D L W W

Genoa Serie A form:

W W L L L D

Genoa form (all competitions):

L W L L L D

Team News

As Allegri has relied on a core group of players - led by the likes of Luka Modric and captain Mike Maignan - no coach across Europe’s top five leagues has made fewer substitutions this season.

While consistent selection has brought stability, Milan may be tempted to rotate in midweek, when Matteo Gabbia and Christian Pulisic should return to the starting lineup.

Benched due to a muscular problem last weekend, Pulisic averages a goal every 76 minutes in Serie A this term, while potential strike partner Leao has a rate of one every 121 minutes.

They are likely to join forces up front, as new boy Niclas Fullkrug lacks match fitness, Santiago Gimenez is still sidelined and Christopher Nkunku continues to struggle with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Genoa's attack should feature Milan loanee Colombo, who has already scored one league goal against his parent club while playing for Monza.

At the back, Alessandro Marcandalli could regain his place, as Sebastian Otoa sustained a knock against Pisa and subsequently sat out training.

Jean Onana is still on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Cameroon; Albert Gronbaek, Benjamin Siegrist, Maxwel Cornet and Junior Messias are injured.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vazquez; Norton-Cuffy, Malinovskyi, Frendrup, Thorsby, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo

We say: AC Milan 2-0 Genoa

There is no reason to think machine-like Milan will slip up at home to opponents with such a dismal defensive record.

Genoa are also inconsistent up front, so finding a way past clean-sheet specialist Maignan may prove beyond them.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.