Team GB bobsleigh coach Gary Anderson: Sochi results "bittersweet"

Gary Anderson the Performance Director of the Great Britain Bobsleigh squad looks on during the Men's Four Man Bobsleigh competition at the Viessmann FIBT Bob & Skeleton World Cup at the Olympia Bob Runon January 12, 2014
Team GB Bobsleigh coach Gary Anderson says that the team's results at the Winter Olympics were "bittersweet".
Last Updated: Monday, February 24, 2014 at 08:04 UK

Great Britain bobsleigh coach Gary Anderson has said that the country's fifth-placed finish in the four-man event was "bittersweet".

The team were just 0.11 seconds behind the United States' Steven Holcomb, who piloted the bronze-medal winning crew at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Anderson told Team GB's official website: "I'm extremely proud, it has four been extremely hard years.

"It just shows that what we are doing here is working and that's testament to all the coaches who work with me.

"It's bittersweet, you know what I wanted, that medal meant so much to our guys and we've come up just that little bit short."

Russia took gold in both men's events at the Sanki Sliding Centre.

Lamin Deen of Great Britain pilots a run during a Men's Two-Man Bobsleigh training session on day 7 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center on February 14, 2014
