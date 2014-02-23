Team GB Bobsleigh coach Gary Anderson says that the team's results at the Winter Olympics were "bittersweet".

The team were just 0.11 seconds behind the United States' Steven Holcomb, who piloted the bronze-medal winning crew at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Anderson told Team GB's official website: "I'm extremely proud, it has four been extremely hard years.

"It just shows that what we are doing here is working and that's testament to all the coaches who work with me.

"It's bittersweet, you know what I wanted, that medal meant so much to our guys and we've come up just that little bit short."

Russia took gold in both men's events at the Sanki Sliding Centre.