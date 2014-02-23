Team GB skeleton gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold says that she has had a "wonderful week" after taking part in the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony as Britain's flag-bearer.

The 25-year-old won gold in the women's skeleton last Friday before carrying the Union Flag into the Fisht Stadium as part of the ceremony.

After the Olympic flame was extinguished, marking the end of the Sochi games, Yarnold posted on Twitter:

Sochi sunset on a wonderful week ;-D pic.twitter.com/jzFVOOVBjn — Lizzy Yarnold (@TheYarnold) February 23, 2014

It is the third Winter Olympics in a row that a skeleton competitor has carried the flag for Britain at the closing ceremony, after Shelley Rudman and Amy Williams had the honour in 2006 and 2010 respectively.