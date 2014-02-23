Lizzy Yarnold hails "wonderful week"

Gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Skelton on day 8 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics on February 15, 2014
Team GB skeleton gold medallist Lizzy Yarnold says that she has had a "wonderful week" after taking part in the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony as Britain's flag-bearer.
Lizzy Yarnold has said that she has had a "wonderful week" after taking part in the Winter Olympics' closing ceremony as Great Britain's flag-bearer.

The 25-year-old won gold in the women's skeleton last Friday before carrying the Union Flag into the Fisht Stadium as part of the ceremony.

After the Olympic flame was extinguished, marking the end of the Sochi games, Yarnold posted on Twitter:


It is the third Winter Olympics in a row that a skeleton competitor has carried the flag for Britain at the closing ceremony, after Shelley Rudman and Amy Williams had the honour in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

Amy Williams of Great Britain poses for a photo with her Gold Medal after winning the Women's Skeleton event on February 19, 2010
