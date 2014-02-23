Jon Eley "very proud" of Team GB

Short track speed skater John Eley of Great Britain practices at the Iceberg Skating Palace on February 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Team GB speed skater Jon Eley says that he is proud to have been part of the team at the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 24, 2014 at 08:06 UK

British speed skater Jon Eley has said that he is "very proud" of Great Britain's performance at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Team GB matched their best ever medal haul at the Games with four, including gold for Lizzy Yarnold in the women's skeleton.

Eley, who was the team's flagbearer at the opening ceremony, wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to Team GB for what has been a great team performance. Very proud to be a part of something so special.

"A massive thank you to everyone who has supported Team GB, your messages have gave us all a real boosts."

Sochi was the 29-year-old's third Olympics.

Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal during the Women's Skeleton on Day 7 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 14, 2014
Read Next:
Yarnold grateful for "special" honour
>
View our homepages for Jon Eley, Winter Sports
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Andy Murray wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2016 award
 People wave flags as the new Olympic emblems are unveiled during a ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Plaza on July 24, 2015
Five Olympic, Paralympic events cut from UK Sport funding for Tokyo 2020
 Jessica Ennis-Hill of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's Heptathlon High Jump during day one of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 22, 2015
Jessica Ennis-Hill "so happy" to be awarded 2011 World heptathlon gold medal
BBC SPOTY contenders announcedNicola Adams 'set to turn professional'Heather Stanning announces retirement Gary Neville donates to GB deaf football teamsLouis Smith banned for two months
British Cycling upholds complaint against Shane SuttonFroome: 'Questions remain over Wiggins steroid useTeam GB imposters sneak onto parade busEnnis-Hill: 'Fear of injury behind retirement call'Ennis-Hill announces retirement from athletics
> Great Britain Homepage