Rafael Nadal beats Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 at the Miami Open to keep alive a potential rematch with Roger Federer in Sunday's final.

Fifth seed Rafael Nadal is through to the final of the Miami Open for a fifth time in his career after seeing off Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

The Spaniard eased through 6-1 7-5 in South Florida to set up a potential meeting with Roger Federer on Sunday - a repeat of the Australian Open final from earlier this year.

Nadal, who got the better of Jack Sock in the last eight to make it through to this round, held his serve throughout the opener against Fognini and earned breaks in the fourth and sixth games.

After racing into a comfortable lead, the 14-time Grand Slam champion squandered a glorious chance to break his opponent early in the second set when seeing Fognini save four break points.

The contest went the way of serve until the 11th game, as a double-fault from the Italian gifted Nadal a vital break, which he made the most of by serving out for the match.

Federer takes on Nick Kyrgios in the other semi-final in the early hours of Saturday morning.