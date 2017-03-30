Rafael Nadal earns a straight-sets win over Jack Sock to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the Miami Open.

Rafael Nadal is two wins away from claiming his first ever Miami Open title after a quarter-final victory over Jack Sock.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion earned a 6-2 6-3 triumph to set up a semi-final showdown against Fabio Fognini, who defeated Kei Nishikori to reach the final four.

Nadal started strongly on the court by breaking Sock at the first opportunity before snatching serve again to claim a one-set lead after 33 minutes.

The second set was not as simple for the Spaniard as he lost his opening serve and had to fight to save four break points, but the tide began to turn when he sealed a double break.

Sock was unable to respond, despite his efforts, and Nadal finished off the job to progress into the final four.