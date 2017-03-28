Johanna Konta grabs a place in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino.

British number one Johanna Konta has made it into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open for the second consecutive year.

The 25-year-old sealed a 7-5 6-1 triumph over Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino in one hour and 20 minutes to progress into the next phase of the tournament.

Konta struggled to tackle her opponent's serve early in the first set, with the only break points in the opening 10 games being created by Arruabarrena-Vecino, but the Spaniard was unable to convert them.

The Brit eventually got through with a break before snatching serve twice to give herself a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Arruabarrena-Vecino broke back, but it did little to halt Konta's progress as the Sydney-born player wrapped it up in 32 minutes to grab a spot in the final eight.