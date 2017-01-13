British number one Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win the Apia International in Sydney.

Johanna Konta has won her second WTA title after recording a straight-sets triumph over Agnieszka Radwanska at the Apia International.

The British number one had not lost a set in her run to the final in Sydney, and she capped off a fine week with a sensational win over world number three Radwanska.

Konta had only taken one set off the Pole in two previous meetings, but she dominated from start to finish on Friday and wrapped up the first set with one break of serve.

The Sydney-born British representative would have expected a response from Radwanska, but she had frequent joy on her opponent's second serve and two more breaks of serve were enough to wrap up a 6-4 6-2 victory in just 81 minutes.

The success for Konta marks her second title on the main tour after she beat Venus Williams to claim the Stanford Classic in July.

Konta will sit at number nine in the world rankings when the standings are updated on Monday, but the win comes at a time when she is required to equal or better her semi-final place at last year's Australian Open.