Result: Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win Apia International

Johanna Konta of Great Britain reacts against Louisa Chirico of the United States during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 1, 2015
© Getty Images
British number one Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win the Apia International in Sydney.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:22 UK

Johanna Konta has won her second WTA title after recording a straight-sets triumph over Agnieszka Radwanska at the Apia International.

The British number one had not lost a set in her run to the final in Sydney, and she capped off a fine week with a sensational win over world number three Radwanska.

Konta had only taken one set off the Pole in two previous meetings, but she dominated from start to finish on Friday and wrapped up the first set with one break of serve.

The Sydney-born British representative would have expected a response from Radwanska, but she had frequent joy on her opponent's second serve and two more breaks of serve were enough to wrap up a 6-4 6-2 victory in just 81 minutes.

The success for Konta marks her second title on the main tour after she beat Venus Williams to claim the Stanford Classic in July.

Konta will sit at number nine in the world rankings when the standings are updated on Monday, but the win comes at a time when she is required to equal or better her semi-final place at last year's Australian Open.

Johanna Konta in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
Konta to face Flipkens at Australian Open
>
View our homepages for Johanna Konta, Agnieszka Radwanska, Venus Williams, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,595
13Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,510
14Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,195
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version