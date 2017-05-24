Result: Gilles Simon denies Kyle Edmund at Lyon Open

British number two Kyle Edmund loses in three sets to Gilles Simon in the Lyon Open second round.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 17:10 UK

Kyle Edmund has bowed out of the Lyon Open at the second-round stage after Gilles Simon fought back to progress in three sets.

The British number two matched the Frenchman for much of the match, but he eventually slipped to a 3-6 7-5 6-4 defeat.

The opening set was largely dominated by serve but Edmund claimed the one break he required to move closer to a place in the last eight.

He also held the edge in the second but after squandering numerous break points to give himself a chance to serve for the match, Simon struck in the 12th game to take the contest into a decider.

Both players had break-point chances but after they reached 4-4 with one apiece, Simon's experience told in the closing stages and he was able to progress in two hours and 42 minutes.

Kyle Edmund celebrates winning a point during his first-round match against Gilles Simon at Queen's on June 15, 2016
