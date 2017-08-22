British number two Kyle Edmund overturns a one-set deficit to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the second round at Winston-Salem.

Kyle Edmund has progressed through to the third round at Winston-Salem with a three-set win over Daniil Medvedev.

The British number two was a late entrant to the event and had to come through qualifying to reach the main draw, but the 22-year-old continues to impress having claimed a 2-6 6-2 7-6 triumph over the 15th seed.

Edmund was outclassed in the opening set and it appeared that his Russian opponent would ease to the victory in North Carolina, but Edmund rallied to take the contest into a decider.

Towards the end of the match, Edmund saw a match point come and go on the Medvedev serve but after the pair went into a tie-break, the Beverley-based hitter came through by an 8-6 scoreline.

Edmund will now face the winner of the match involving Joao Sousa and Marton Fucsovics.