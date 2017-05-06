Andy Murray to face wildcard at Madrid Masters

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
© Getty Images
World number one Andy Murray will face a wildcard in his opening match at the Madrid Masters.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 09:55 UK

Andy Murray has been drawn to play either Guillermo Garcia-Lopez or Marius Copil in his opening match at the Madrid Masters.

The world number one - who finished as runner-up to Novak Djokovic in last year's final - has received a bye through to the second round, but he will play a wildcard early next week.

The three-time Major winner has been drawn in the same half of the draw as Stanislas Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem and Dan Evans, who meets Robin Haase in the first round.

In the opposite half, Djokovic begins the defence of his trophy against either Tommy Robredo or Nicolas Almagro, with Kei Nishikori lurking as a potential quarter-final opponent.

The Serbian - who has announced wholesale changes to his coaching team - may also meet Rafael Nadal before the final, with the Spaniard facing either Joao Sousa or Fabio Fognini in the last 32.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
Read Next:
British pair draw qualifiers at Miami Open
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Marius Copil, Novak Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Dan Evans, Robin Haase, Rafael Nadal, Tommy Robredo, Nicolas Almagro, Kei Nishikori, Joao Sousa, Fabio Fognini, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray11,870
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,085
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,695
4Switzerland Roger Federer5,125
5Spain Rafael Nadal4,735
6Canada Milos Raonic4,165
7Japan Kei Nishikori4,010
8Croatia Marin Cilic3,565
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,535
10Belgium David Goffin2,975
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,915
12Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,870
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,820
14Lucas Pouille2,746
15United States Jack Sock2,450
16France Gael Monfils2,410
17Australia Nick Kyrgios2,335
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,145
19Albert Ramos-Vinolas2,135
20Alexander Zverev2,005
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 