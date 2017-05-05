Novak Djokovic axes entire coaching team

World number two Novak Djokovic splits with three key members of his entourage following a prolonged slump in form.
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 16:16 UK

Novak Djokovic has announced that he has split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda and two other team members in a bid to 'find the winning spark again'.

The world number two intends to go it alone until he can find a suitable replacement, having also parted ways with six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker in December.

Two weeks after losing in the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters, prolonging his slump in form since winning the French Open title last year, Djokovic revealed that he will no longer be working with fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic after a decade's service.

A statement on the Serbian's website read: "I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support I couldn't have achieved these professional heights.

"I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process. I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again."

Djokovic will take part in the Madrid Open next week, with the draw for the first round taking place on Friday afternoon.

Boris Becker watches the men's singles semifinal match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Richard Gasquet of France on Day Thirteen of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2013
