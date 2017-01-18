Andy Murray plays down ankle injury

Wimbledon section header

World number one Andy Murray plays down an ankle injury he sustained during his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open second round.
Andy Murray has played down an ankle injury which he sustained during his second-round victory over Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open.

During the third set, Murray appeared to twist his ankle on the baseline, which required an assessment at the change of ends by a physio, but he eventually came through by a 6-3 6-0 6-2 scoreline.

Soon after the incident, the world number one mouthed "not good" to his team who were sitting in the stands, but he has insisted that he should not be hampered by the problem in his next match.

The 29-year-old told BBC Sport: "There was a moment of panic when I went over on my ankle during my match against Andrey Rublev. You don't know how bad it is until you get up and you're also a bit shocked about going over.

"Once I got up and started moving around, it was still a bit concerning because it was sore. I'm walking around on it fine now - it's sore, but it's OK.

"For now, it's all about icing it and keeping it elevated. I had an ice bath after the game and I'll be keeping it cool for the next few days. It's all good."

Murray will face big-serving American Sam Querrey in the third round on Friday.

