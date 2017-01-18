Wimbledon section header

Andy Murray is comfortably through to the third round of the Australian Open following a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev.
World number one Andy Murray made light work of his second-round match against Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open by sealing a straight-sets win.

The Scotsman, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since taking the ATP top ranking, earned a 6-3 6-0 6-2 victory in one hour and

There was some concern for Murray midway through the third set, though, as he needed the trainer on to assess an apparent ankle problem, but the two-time Wimbledon winner carried on to wrap up the match.

The 29-year-old took a comfortable lead with just a single break of serve in the first set, and Rublev struggled to meet his opponent's standards.

The Russian could not get a single game on the board in the second set as Murray converted three break points before doubling his advantage on the court.

A double break in the third put the top seed in full control, and even though he was hampered slightly by an ankle problem, he was able to see out the match and set up a third-round clash against American Sam Querrey.

