Britain's Dan Evans delighted to cause upset to Marin Cilic in Australian Open

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
British number three Dan Evans says that he is excited to march on in the Australian Open after beating seventh seed Marin Cilic in the second round.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 11:22 UK

British number three Dan Evans has spoken of his joy after ousting seventh seed Marin Cilic to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The Birmingham-born player, who is ranked 51 in the world, came from a set down to earn a 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 triumph - his biggest career win.

"To come through in the last match point was pleasing for me. I struggled with the shade on the court and his pace on the ball was coming through pretty quick, but when the sun went down I got into the match.

"All the Aussie boys said this court can get quite loud. After the first set there wasn't much to sing about. But I'm looking forward to Friday."

The 26-year-old will face either Bernard Tomic or Victor Estrella Burgos in the next round.

ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
