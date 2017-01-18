British number three Dan Evans says that he is excited to march on in the Australian Open after beating seventh seed Marin Cilic in the second round.

The Birmingham-born player, who is ranked 51 in the world, came from a set down to earn a 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 triumph - his biggest career win.

"To come through in the last match point was pleasing for me. I struggled with the shade on the court and his pace on the ball was coming through pretty quick, but when the sun went down I got into the match.

"All the Aussie boys said this court can get quite loud. After the first set there wasn't much to sing about. But I'm looking forward to Friday."

The 26-year-old will face either Bernard Tomic or Victor Estrella Burgos in the next round.