England flanker Chris Robshaw will miss the Six Nations as he requires surgery on a shoulder injury, which will keep him out for 12 weeks.

The 30-year-old's club Harlequins have announced that the player is expected to be out of action for around 12 weeks, meaning that he will not be available to Eddie Jones for England selection.

Robshaw underwent a scan last week after injuring his shoulder during Harlequins' 24-17 defeat to Worcester Warriors on New Year's Day.

There was a possibility that the flanker only needed a "rest and rehabilitation" period, but now the Aviva Premiership outfit have confirmed that an operation will solve the problem.

In a statement released on the club's official website, Harlequins revealed that Robshaw, who lost the England captaincy following the disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign, will undergo surgery today.

The Six Nations gets underway on February 4.