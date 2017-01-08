Jan 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Adams Park
Wasps
22-16
Leicester Tigers
Wade (3'), Taylor (9'), Robson (27')
FT
Betham (50')

James Haskell injury comeback cut short after just 38 seconds

James Haskell and his beard address the media at an England press conference on August 17, 2015
© Getty Images
James Haskell is taken off 38 seconds into his Wasps comeback after spending the past seven months on the sidelines with a foot injury.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 17:48 UK

England flanker James Haskell has endured a fresh injury scare after being forced off the field in the Wasps' 22-16 win over Leicester Tigers.

The 31-year-old lasted just 38 seconds on his return from a seven-month injury absence, appearing to be knocked unconscious following a tackle on Freddie Burns.

Haskell had been on the sidelines since damaging his toe in England's tour to Australia last summer, but any hopes of getting some minutes under his belt ahead of his country's Six Nations opener next month were cut short.

Wasps were able to hold off a valiant fightback from Leicester at the Ricoh Area in their first game since the dismissal of Richard Cockerill, with the visitors reducing their half-time deficit of 19-3 to just three point at one stage before drifting away.

James Haskell leans against a dirty wall during an England photocall on March 7, 2016
Your Comments
 England captain Chris Robshaw looks on during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
Chris Robshaw doubtful for Six Nations due to shoulder injury
 Manusamoa Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Michael Tagicakbau of Saracens during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 10, 2014
Leicester Tigers, England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out for six to nine months
Chris Robshaw facing nervous injury wait
Dylan Hartley handed six-week ban
James Haskell and his beard address the media at an England press conference on August 17, 2015
James Haskell injury comeback cut short after just 38 seconds
 James Haskell leans against a dirty wall during an England photocall on March 7, 2016
James Haskell confirms he is alive following steroid overdose death rumours
 Talemaitoga Tuapati of Fiji is stopped by Adam Ashley-Cooper (L) and Kurtley Beale of Australia during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Fiji at the Millennium Stadium on September 23, 2015
Kurtley Beale pleased with Wasps debut against Connacht
England back Elliot Daly handed three-week ban
England select seven uncapped players
