James Haskell is taken off 38 seconds into his Wasps comeback after spending the past seven months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

England flanker James Haskell has endured a fresh injury scare after being forced off the field in the Wasps' 22-16 win over Leicester Tigers.

The 31-year-old lasted just 38 seconds on his return from a seven-month injury absence, appearing to be knocked unconscious following a tackle on Freddie Burns.

Haskell had been on the sidelines since damaging his toe in England's tour to Australia last summer, but any hopes of getting some minutes under his belt ahead of his country's Six Nations opener next month were cut short.

Wasps were able to hold off a valiant fightback from Leicester at the Ricoh Area in their first game since the dismissal of Richard Cockerill, with the visitors reducing their half-time deficit of 19-3 to just three point at one stage before drifting away.