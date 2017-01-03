Harlequins ace Chris Robshaw has undergone tests to discover the full extent of a shoulder injury sustained in the defeat to Worcester Warriors on New Year's Day.

Chris Robshaw has undergone a scan on a shoulder injury and now faces an anxious wait to see if he will be fit enough to start England's Six Nations title defence.

The Harlequins ace sustained the problem midway through the first half of his side's 24-17 Aviva Premiership defeat to Worcester Warriors on New Year's Day.

Despite continuing until the interval, it was later revealed that Robshaw's injury was serious enough for further tests to be carried out and he could now be a doubt for England's opener with France on February 4.

"Chris Robshaw will go for a scan [on Tuesday] to determine the extent of a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Harlequins against Worcester Warriors on New Year's Day," read a Rugby Football Union statement.

The Red Rose, who did include Robshaw as part of their squad for a two-day training camp in Brighton, are also sweating over the fitness of knee injury victim Manu Tuilagi.