Manu Tuilagi withdraws from England camp following knee injury

Manu Tuilagi of Leicester is tackled by Adam Powell (L) and Josh Furno (R) of Newcastle during the Aviva Premiership match on September 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester Tigers confirm that Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from England's two-day training camp after suffering a knee injury playing against Saracens on Sunday.
Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from England's two-day training camp after suffering a knee injury playing for Leicester Tigers on New Year's Day.

The 25-year-old centre was forced off inside the opening eight minutes of Sunday's 16-12 defeat by Saracens and is expected to find out the full extent of the injury by Tuesday.

"It looks like a knock and a bit of swelling, but it is too early to say," Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill told BBC Sport.

"He's [Tuilagi] a bit cheesed off as you can imagine. He has hurt the outside of his right knee.

"His groin is good, his knee is a bit sore. We will assess it over the next 48 hours and we will deal with whatever comes."

Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni will replace Tuilagi when the 33-man squad meets in Brighton on Monday, with the start of the Six Nations a month away.

Manu Tuilagi holds onto the ball during the England captain's run at the Millennium Stadium on March 15, 2013
