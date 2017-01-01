Leicester Tigers confirm that Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from England's two-day training camp after suffering a knee injury playing against Saracens on Sunday.

The 25-year-old centre was forced off inside the opening eight minutes of Sunday's 16-12 defeat by Saracens and is expected to find out the full extent of the injury by Tuesday.

"It looks like a knock and a bit of swelling, but it is too early to say," Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill told BBC Sport.

"He's [Tuilagi] a bit cheesed off as you can imagine. He has hurt the outside of his right knee.

"His groin is good, his knee is a bit sore. We will assess it over the next 48 hours and we will deal with whatever comes."

Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni will replace Tuilagi when the 33-man squad meets in Brighton on Monday, with the start of the Six Nations a month away.