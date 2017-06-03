Aidan O'Brien's 40-1 shot Wings of Eagles wins the Epsom Derby.

Outsider Wings of Eagles has won the 2017 Epsom Derby.

Aidan O'Brien's 40-1 shot came from deep to pip favourites Cliffs Of Moher and Cracksman to the finish line.

Jockey Padraig Beggy guided his horse over the line to edge out Cliffs Of Moher at the death, condemning his stablemate to a second-place finish.

Cracksman, ridden by Frankie Dettori, could only manage third despite being named as the bookmakers' favourite ahead of the race.

Cliffs Of Moher led going into the final furlong after pulling away from Cracksman and Eminent, but a late surge from Wings of Eagles helped O'Brien to a sixth Derby success.