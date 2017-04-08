One For Arthur wins Grand National

The 14-1 shot One For Arthur wins the Grand National at Aintree.
One For Arthur has won the Grand National at Aintree, becoming Scotland's second winner of the contest.

The 14-1 shot, owned by Two Golf Widows, came in ahead of Cause of Causes (16-1), Saint Are (25-1) and the 8-1 favourite Blaklion. Gas Line Boy (50-1) came in fifth.

For a long time Blaklion had looked to be on course to win a third National but faded away and the finishing straight proved to be a two-horse contest between One For Arthur and Cause of Causes.

"It's unbelievable," jockey Derek Fox told ITV Sport. "I was worried about him in the first mile but he was unbelievable. It took all his energy to get him home."

Trainer Lucinda Russell added: "I'm just so delighted, what a day. We've got a fantastic team behind us and it's for them. [One For Arthur] is amazing, he improves every time. I thought that barring accidents, he'd win the National and he just has."

All 40 horses and jockeys made it through the contest unscathed.

