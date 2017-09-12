World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup tickets to go on sale Friday

Eric Dier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
FIFA confirms that the first wave of tickets for the Russia World Cup will go on sale this Friday.
The first wave of tickets for next summer's World Cup in Russia will go on sale this Friday, FIFA has announced.

Ticketing will operate in two phases, during which fans will apply for tickets before being entered into an allocation draw. Any unsold tickets will then be made available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents of the host nation, Russia, will be able to purchase basic tickets for a significantly discounted price - enabling them to save around 75% compared to non-residents.

Ticket prices will range from £79 for a standard group match ticket to £829 for the top-tier ticket to the final.

Only seven countries have thus far qualified for the tournament and with the group draw not taking place until December 1, many fans may opt to wait until the second ticketing phase, which begins on December 5.

Fans can purchase tickets on an individual match basis, a venue-specific basis or a team-specific basis.

