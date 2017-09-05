Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets says that his team need just one more win to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup.

Victories over Italy and Liechtenstein during the recent international break has left La Roja three points clear of second-place Italy at the top of Group G, with just two rounds of matches left.

Spain will finish their qualification campaign at home to Albania and away to Israel next month, and Busquets has claimed that his side need just three more points due to their superior goal difference over the Italians.

"We only have to take one more final little step," Busquets told reporters. "We need another victory, as the goal difference advantage we have is too big to believe that it could change on the final day."

Spain scored 11 unanswered goals during the international break - beating Italy 3-0 in Madrid at the weekend before putting eight past Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Tuesday night.