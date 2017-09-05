World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein
0-8
Spain

Wieser (55')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Ramos (3'), Morata (15', 54'), Isco (16'), Silva (39'), Aspas (51', 63'), Goppel (89' og.)
Busquets (81')

Sergio Busquets: 'One more win enough for Spain'

Sergio Busquets in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 11, 2016
© AFP
Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets says that his team need just one more win to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets has said that his team need just one more win to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup.

Victories over Italy and Liechtenstein during the recent international break has left La Roja three points clear of second-place Italy at the top of Group G, with just two rounds of matches left.

Spain will finish their qualification campaign at home to Albania and away to Israel next month, and Busquets has claimed that his side need just three more points due to their superior goal difference over the Italians.

"We only have to take one more final little step," Busquets told reporters. "We need another victory, as the goal difference advantage we have is too big to believe that it could change on the final day."

Spain scored 11 unanswered goals during the international break - beating Italy 3-0 in Madrid at the weekend before putting eight past Liechtenstein in Vaduz on Tuesday night.

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Read Next:
Lopetegui: 'We did what we had to do'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Busquets, Football
Your Comments
More Spain News
Sergio Busquets in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 11, 2016
Sergio Busquets: 'One more win enough for Spain'
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Julen Lopetegui: 'We did what we had to do'
 Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Iago Aspas reveals Alvaro Morata friendship
Result: Spain put eight past LiechtensteinLive Commentary: Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain - as it happenedSpain boss Julen Lopetegui calls for calmJulen Lopetegui coy on team selectionVilla: 'Injury came at worst moment'
Lopetegui: 'More chances for Villa'David de Gea hails "incredible" IscoVilla 'a doubt for Liechtenstein match'Morata hails 'united Spain support'Sergio Ramos gives Spain a '9/10'
> Spain Homepage



Tables
 