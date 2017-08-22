Aug 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Crown Ground
Attendance: 2,699
AccringtonAccrington Stanley
1-3
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Dallison (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Rondon (11'), Phillips (31'), Rodriguez (64')
McClean (30')

West Brom boss Tony Pulis happy with cold-shower treatment at Accrington Stanley

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis suggests he was happy that his players were forced to have a cold shower at the end of their EFL Cup tie with Accrington Stanley.
West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has claimed that having a cold shower at Accrington Stanley will only benefit his players.

After Pulis witnessed the Baggies register a 3-1 win at the League Two side, the first-team squad were forced to endure a cold shower due to the floodlights having to be turned off at the end of the game.

However, Pulis refused to be critical of the situation, instead stating that he was delighted that his players saw a different side to the sport in the North-West.

The 59-year-old is quoted by the Birmingham Mail: "The showers couldn't be turned on afterwards because the lights had got to go off. Brilliant, absolutely fantastic and I love all of that."

"I was brought up at the beginning of my managerial career with cold showers dripping after games. It won't do this lot any harm."

West Brom are currently one of only three teams to possess a 100% record in the Premier League table.

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
