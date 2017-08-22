West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis suggests he was happy that his players were forced to have a cold shower at the end of their EFL Cup tie with Accrington Stanley.

After Pulis witnessed the Baggies register a 3-1 win at the League Two side, the first-team squad were forced to endure a cold shower due to the floodlights having to be turned off at the end of the game.

However, Pulis refused to be critical of the situation, instead stating that he was delighted that his players saw a different side to the sport in the North-West.

The 59-year-old is quoted by the Birmingham Mail: "The showers couldn't be turned on afterwards because the lights had got to go off. Brilliant, absolutely fantastic and I love all of that."

"I was brought up at the beginning of my managerial career with cold showers dripping after games. It won't do this lot any harm."

West Brom are currently one of only three teams to possess a 100% record in the Premier League table.