Aug 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Crown Ground
AccringtonAccrington Stanley
1-3
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Dallison (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Rondon (11'), Phillips (31'), Rodriguez (64')

Tony Pulis eager for West Bromwich Albion to reach EFL Cup final

Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Tony Pulis is hoping to get West Bromwich Albion to Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final after making it into the third round following a 3-1 win at Accrington Stanley.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 22:56 UK

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has admitted that he is hoping for a successful EFL Cup run and a trip to Wembley Stadium in the final.

The Baggies were drawn away at League Two side Accrington Stanley in the second round of the competition and cruised to a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

Pulis previously led Stoke City to the FA Cup final in 2011, where Manchester City claimed a 1-0 win at Wembley, and the Welshman is eager to bestow the same experience upon his current side.

"We've taken the competition seriously," he told BBC Sport after the game at the Crown Ground. "It gives us a chance to get to Wembley.

I've been fortunate to take Stoke there and it would be lovely to do that with West Brom."

The draw for the third round of the competition will be made this Thursday in Beijing, at 4:15am BST.

Jack Cork and Jonny Evans in action during the Premier League game between West Brom and Swansea on February 2, 2016
