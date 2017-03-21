Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway accepts a fine after taking a phone call from the club's owner in the middle of an interview.

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has accepted a fine from his own club after taking a phone call in the middle of an interview.

The 54-year-old was filming an interview for QPR's Hoops Player service after their 5-1 win over Rotherham United at the weekend when he answered a call from owner Tony Fernandes, breaking a club policy prohibiting the use of phones during interviews.

"Tony, can I ring you back?" said Holloway at the time. "I'm just doing an interview, mate - you've ruined it. I'm fined now. I'm fined. I'm fined. Alright mate, I'll ring you back. Thanks."

Posting on Instagram after the incident, Fernandes insisted that he would accept the fine instead, writing: "Classic. So happy after our win 5 1. Called Ian. He was in an interview . Got fined hahahahhahaha.

"Looks like I have to pay the fine. It's moments like this I love being Co Chairman of QPR. Ian passion is why I got involved in football in the first place."

QPR are currently 15th in the Championship, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.