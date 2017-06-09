Kellogg's launch legal action against Thanasi Kokkinakis

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis faces legal action from Kellogg's over the the use of his 'Special K' nickname.
Friday, June 9, 2017

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis is facing legal action from cereal manufacturer Kellogg's over the use of his 'Special K' nickname.

The 21-year-old has reportedly applied for commercial use of his nickname on clothing and other merchandise, prompting the ire of Kellogg's, who have had the trademark in Australia for 59 years.

In a statement, the company said: "The Kokkinakis Company has applied to register Special K as a trademark and we are defending our trademark."

Kokkinakis has spent much of the last two years out injured but returned to competitive action last week in the French Open, where he was ousted in the first round by Kei Nishikori.

The dispute is expected to be resolved at a mediation conference in August.

