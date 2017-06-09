More than 200 Premier League games each season could reportedly be broadcast live in the UK from 2019.

Under the current arrangement, 168 games of the 380 Premier League fixtures each season are shown live by Sky Sports and BT Sport in a deal worth more than £5.1 billion a year to top-flight clubs.

The Premier League has already committed to making at least 190 games a season available for broadcast under the next round of broadcasting rights, which will cover the period from 2019 to 2022.

According to The Telegraph, the league's clubs have now discussed increasing that number further still beyond the 200-mark in order to generate more revenue from the broadcasters.

Any increase in the number of games shown live in the UK would result in fewer Premier League games being staged in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot due to broadcasting blackout regulations.