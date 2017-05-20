Outgoing Chelsea captain John Terry has been awarded a custom-made WWE title belt by wrestling legend Triple H.

The 36-year-old defender is set to leave the Blues after Sunday's clash with Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, having starred for almost two decades at the West London club.

Triple H, a 14-time WWE world championship winner who is also an executive vice president at the company, sent the specially designed belt to Terry as a tribute to his career at the top of the game.

Congratulations to John Terry and @ChelseaFC on winning the @PremierLeague! pic.twitter.com/22G7R32emY — Triple H (@TripleH) 20 May 2017

Terry has won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, one Champions League and one Europa League at Chelsea.