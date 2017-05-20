Triple H gives Chelsea legend John Terry custom-made WWE belt

Outgoing Chelsea captain John Terry has been awarded a custom-made WWE title belt by wrestling legend Triple H.
WWE legend Triple H has gifted a custom-made title belt to Chelsea captain John Terry ahead of his final game for the club.

The 36-year-old defender is set to leave the Blues after Sunday's clash with Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, having starred for almost two decades at the West London club.

Triple H, a 14-time WWE world championship winner who is also an executive vice president at the company, sent the specially designed belt to Terry as a tribute to his career at the top of the game.


Terry has won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, one Champions League and one Europa League at Chelsea.

