Marouane Fellaini 'installs barber shop in £2.3m mansion'

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, famed for his afro hairstyle, has installed a barber shop in his £2.3m mansion.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has splashed out to install a barber shop in his mansion, according to a report.

The 29-year-old is said to have converted a bedroom into a salon at his Greater Manchester home, which is used on a weekly basis with the visit of hairdressers.

It is claimed by The Sun that Fellaini initially paid £2m to purchase the luxury house six months after joining from Everton in 2013, but it is now on the market for £2.3m following some refurbishment work.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Marouane Fellaini's hair is his pride and joy and he goes to great lengths to keep it in top shape.

"But a style as distinctive as his takes a lot of work so it made sense to convert one of his spare rooms into a salon. It means he doesn't have to put up with the attention he'd get if he popped down the local hairdresser's for a trim."

Fellaini was on target for United in their 3-1 win over Middlesbrough last weekend, making the most of his 11th Premier League start of the season.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?
