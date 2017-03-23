A report claims that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, famed for his afro hairstyle, has installed a barber shop in his £2.3m mansion.

The 29-year-old is said to have converted a bedroom into a salon at his Greater Manchester home, which is used on a weekly basis with the visit of hairdressers.

It is claimed by The Sun that Fellaini initially paid £2m to purchase the luxury house six months after joining from Everton in 2013, but it is now on the market for £2.3m following some refurbishment work.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Marouane Fellaini's hair is his pride and joy and he goes to great lengths to keep it in top shape.

"But a style as distinctive as his takes a lot of work so it made sense to convert one of his spare rooms into a salon. It means he doesn't have to put up with the attention he'd get if he popped down the local hairdresser's for a trim."

Fellaini was on target for United in their 3-1 win over Middlesbrough last weekend, making the most of his 11th Premier League start of the season.