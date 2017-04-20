Tranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaper

National League outfit Tranmere Rovers join fellow Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton in banning 'The Sun' newspaper.

Tranmere Rovers have become the latest club to ban The Sun newspaper following their derogatory comments regarding the people of Liverpool.

The National League outfit follow in the footsteps of fellow Merseysiders Liverpool and Everton in denying representatives of the newspaper access to the matches or press conferences.

The Toffees banned the newspaper after an article was released comparing Ross Barkley to a "gorilla" while also suggesting that men with similar "pay packets" to Barkley in Liverpool were "drug dealers".

"The Sun does not generally report on National League games and as such Sun reporters have never been present at the club for the past two seasons," read a statement from Tranmere.

"Furthermore, we can confirm that any requests for interviews or comments by the Sun have been declined. There has therefore been a de facto ban in place at least since 2015. As a club we absolutely deplore the paper's disgraceful reporting of the Hillsborough disaster.

"The recent story published by the Sun containing comments were made which were both racist and deeply offensive to Merseysiders shows that the paper continues to treat the people of Liverpool with contempt, and as such the de facto ban on the paper will remain in place."

Tranmere currently sit second in the National League table and are guaranteed at least a playoff place this season.