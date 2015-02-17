Feb 17, 2015 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
1-1
Chelsea
Cavani (54')
van der Wiel (52'), Verratti (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ivanovic (36')
Ivanovic (65'), Fabregas (73')

Chelsea fans convicted of racist violence in Paris ahead of European match

General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Four Chelsea fans are handed one-year sentences by a French court and ordered to pay €10,000 each to Souleymane Sylla, who was racially abused on the Paris Metro in 2015.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Four Chelsea supporters have been given suspended one-year sentences by a French court after being convicted of racist violence against a black man on the Paris Metro.

The incident took place in February 2015 prior to the Blues' Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, sparking an outcry due to the racist nature of the supporters in questions.

In footage obtained by The Guardian at the time, fans were heard chanting "we're racist, we're racist, and that's the way we like it", after refusing black male Souleymane Sylla access to the Metro at Richelieu-Drouot station.

Joshua Parsons, 22, and 25-year-old James Fairbairn denied racist behaviour, while co-accused Richard Barklie, 52, and William Simpson, 27, were tried in their absence at Palais de Justice.

All four were also ordered by the court to pay the victim €10,000 in compensation.

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
